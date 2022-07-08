Kinly named Logitech’s EMEA ‘Services Partner of the Year’

The honors keep rolling in for Kinly (opens in new tab). Logitech named Kinly ‘Service Partner of the Year’ during Logitech’s (opens in new tab) inaugural ‘Channel Champions 22’ event in Montenegro. The award recognizes Kinly for its outstanding performance during the six months to March 31. It is the second major industry achievement this month for Kinly, after winning Pexip’s ‘Greatest Retention Award’ for EMEA.

Grouped and measured against Logitech partners from as far afield as Israel, India, and eastern Europe, the Kinly UK experienced YoY sales growth of 153% in Q3 and by 326% in Q4, to secure this prestigious accolade.

Matt Keen, commercial director UK and Ireland at Kinly, credited the UK team’s devotion to training and commitment to understanding the intrinsic details, capabilities and benefits of Logitech’s full portfolio of solutions, while engaging closely with Logitech’s Partner Management team to ensure unrivalled, best in class advice, demonstrations and experiences to clients.

“We’re proud and honored to have been recognized for this award," Keen said. "Competing against so many great Logitech partners across EMEA, this accolade truly reflects both the complimentary way in which we layered Logitech’s support services into our Kinly Care Service stack and the incredible ongoing hard work and commitment of the UK team to offer unparalleled levels of knowledge and excellence to our clients and to the wider AV industry.”

Raising the bar: The Logitech Rally Bar videoconferencing solution

(Image credit: Kinly)

Fueled further by the pandemic, and a growing desire for businesses to adopt high quality remote solutions, Logitech’s Rally Family of all-in-one video and audio solutions, including the Logitech Rally Bar and the Logitech Rally Bar Mini (opens in new tab) have become firm favorites among Kinly clients.

Backed by strategic partnerships with many of the world’s leading videoconferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft, and Pexip, Kinly clients have access to the industry’s most complete, fully compatible ecosystem of video conferencing hardware, software and services, guaranteeing the highest levels of quality, service and user experiences.

“We are delighted to award Kinly UK as Services Partner of the Year for Logitech's FY22," Brooke Ellingworth, head of EMEA distribution, video collaboration at Logitech, said. "Kinly has shown impressive growth in our video collaboration solutions over the past year, adding incredible value to our joint customers and delivering high value consistently. We thank them for their partnership and congratulate them on this award”