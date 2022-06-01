Kinly Announces Tom Martin as New CEO

Kinly—a leading specialist in AV systems integration and remote collaboration solutions—has announced Tom Martin as its CEO to further develop the impressive growth of the business in recent years.

Martin takes the reins at Kinly following a highly successful spell as managing director for Northern Europe. His experience with the company stretches back 15 years, beginning with Viju in the Nordics with roles in support, services, and operations. With a passion for audio, his achievements and successes have seen him climb through the ranks to vice president of technical operation in Norway before managing director roles in Norway and, latterly, Northern Europe.

Tom Martin

Based in the company’s Norway office, Martin envisages a bright future not only for Kinly, but for the AV sector as a whole. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Kinly and I am delighted to be announced as their new CEO,” said the 43-year-old, before adding: “The past couple of years have set up the business for growth across the worldwide market and, with Kinly, we have the scale, assets & highly experienced teams to fully support local & global customers.

Martin will continue to drive Kinly’s expansion with the latest technology offerings combined with a focus on service and support. “Coming from a services background, I am proud to say it’s the dedicated Kinly service that sets us apart," Martin added. "Together with our valued technology partners, I’m looking forward to fantastic opportunities as hybrid work models continue to grow in popularity around the world.”

The appointment received the unanimous backing from the Kinly Board of Directors, with chairman Jos Zandhuis adding, “In Tom, we have a CEO who knows the business inside-out and has a proven track record both as an executive and a leader with a passion for commitment to excellent service that’s infectious. Under his management, we have seen Kinly become the number one player across Europe, so have the fullest confidence in his ability to lead Kinly through its next phase of growth and development.”