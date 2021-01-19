Key Digital Ships New Wall Plate Presentation Switcher

The What: Key Digital has begun shipping the KD-X3x1WUTx 4K 18G HDBaseT transmitter wall plate, which offers presentation switching with one HDMI, one VGA+L/R, one Display Port by push-button or IP control.

The What Else: Transmitting up to 328ft (100m), the KD-X3x1WUTx enables videoconferencing with popular platforms, auto switching, HDMI, Display Port and VGA inputs, USB 2.0, LAN, CEC control keypad, audio de-embedding, IR and RS-232 Pass-Thru, IP control, and Power over HDBaseT. The KD-X3x1WUTx fits in a standard US three-gang wall box or table and wall AV boxes. With Power over HDBaseT, the KD-X3x1WUTx is powered by the receiver unit or presentation switcher for convenient installation.

Related: Key Digital Ships 4K Wireless Presentation System for Educators

KD-X3x1WUTx is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60Hz at 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth). 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 328ft (100m) and 1080p up to 492ft (150m) via single Cat-5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X3x1WUTx extends IR, RS-232, and LAN for controlling remotely located equipment. With Key Digital’s Auto-Sensing, KD-X3x1WUTx automatically selects newly detected sources and switches from newly disconnected sources via Hot Plug Detection voltage when enabled.

This wall plate is HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) capable, allowing for pristine image quality through a greater range of luminance levels. Deep Color is supported with ranges up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit. Supported lossless compressed digital audio formats include Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD Master Audio.

The KD-X3x1WUTx uses advanced EDID controls, and comes with a built-in internal library of 15 EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR, and also contains native EDID data copied from the receiver display/device. Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, EDID control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage.

Point-to-point extension is achieved by integrating KD-X3x1WUTx with KD-X100MRx HDBaseT receiver. The resultant systems have a variety of video plugin options and offer audio de-embedding of the selected video source at the receiver unit. Power, volume, and muting buttons on the wall plate enable users to control the display or monitor connected to the receiver unit via CEC control over HDMI. With LAN connectivity at the transmitter or receiver unit, the KD-X3x1WUTx system can be scanned and detected with Key Digital’s free KD-App for switching video source selection and also provides buttons for controlling the display/projector.

Adding Key Digital’s PTZ controllable professional USB camera enables the use of videoconferencing software systems such as such as Skype, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, RingCentral, Google Hangouts, and more. KD-CAMUSB can connect into the receiver unit’s USB port at the display to enable a large view of all participants in the room.

Alternatively, KD-X3x1WUTx may be integrated with the KD-UPS52U universal presentation switcher. This presentation solution adds three inputs on a wall plate interface, bringing the system total to an impressive three HDMI, two display port, and one VGA+L/R inputs.

The KD-X3x1WUTx is fully controllable by all TCP/IP and RS-232 supported control systems via open API including Compass Control Pro, AMX, Crestron, RTI, Savant, URC, etc.

“Although VGA technology is undoubtedly legacy, it sticks around as a requirement for so many projects because organizations still have laptops distributed among their staff and faculty with that simple and common connection,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “With the release of KD-X3x1WUTx, Key Digital provides end-users with a new sleek and sophisticated wall plate option that still meets their need for the mature VGA connectivity.”

The Bottom Line: The KD-X3x1WUTx is the latest in Key Digital’s new family of Presentation Solutions and is well suited for professional video installations in conference rooms, class rooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more.