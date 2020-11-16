Key Digital Ships 4K Wireless Presentation System for Educators

The What: Key Digital has announced the availability of its new KD-BYOD4K for KDPlay, a 4K wireless presentation gateway designed to meet the growing demand for solutions in distance learning and hybrid classrooms.

The What Else: Whether utilizing the full presenter mode or simultaneously sharing content from up to four participants in multi-presenter mode, the auto-adjusting screen layout casts from presenters’ laptops, tablets, and smartphones to the display. Using the mouse forwarding feature allows up to four users to connect a mouse or interactive display to the unit to point and click on the casted devices.

The KD-BYOD4K features robust annotation and white board functions. Screen overlay tools provide real-time collaboration with the writing and mark-up implements designed as features and gestures already familiar to educators. Screen captures can be downloaded via QR codes or in the web browser.

For distance learning and videoconferencing with dual-display setups, the unit offers an extended monitor feature. Optimal clarity of shared content is achieved with 4K/UHD output for clear viewing of spreadsheets and documents as well as high-quality video presentation.

Windows and Mac computers and Android devices cast KD-BYOD4K using the KDPlay software while iOS devices cast natively with AirPlay. The KDPlay application is easily loaded onto laptops from the KD-BYOD4K web page or by simply plugging in the included KDPlay Flash for auto launch.

“BYO devices might have been around a while, but it wasn’t until we needed to integrate such tools with our system designs that we truly learned how frustrating the competitive products are for end users,” said Scott Craig, Key Digital’s national sales manager for the Northern United States. “As always, our engineers took to heart every nuance necessary to make a more successful content sharing system at a better price point. One of the main points of praise has been its smooth and superior handling of video and streaming, a stark contrast to other BYO devices on the market. We believe that every educator in the world deserves our easy-to-use KD-BYOD4K and its powerful annotation tools.”

The Bottom Line: The KD-BYOD4K is designed to streamline the workflows of educators who are grappling with new technologies and requirements. Its ease of use and powerful annotation tools makes it well suited for a range of educational applications.