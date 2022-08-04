Key Digital New Director of Distribution Channel Sales

Key Digital announced the appointment of AV industry sales veteran Robert Taylor to the position director of distribution channel sales. The announcement was made by DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales, and underscores the company’s ongoing growth.

Robert Taylor (Image credit: Key Digital)

“I have followed Key Digital for many years, and I am honored to work with Mike Tsinberg, "Father of the DVD" and holder of over 40 high-definition video patents," Taylor said. "And Key Digital’s sales force is highly effective, as DeWayne Rains has built up a solid dealer base in the U.S. I am looking forward to expanding our relationships in the U.S. and abroad, and I am excited to be on the leading edge of video technology.”

In his new position, Taylor will be responsible for leading and growing Key Digital’s distribution business, both domestically and abroad. Previously, Taylor held sales positions with manufacturers BIAMP Systems and TOA Electronics; served as regional manager for manufacturer’s rep firm Southeastern Communications (SECOM); and ran his own design/installation firm, Audio Concepts.

“We could not be more delighted to have Robert join the Key Digital family—completing a circle, as he actually introduced me to Key Digital more than a dozen years ago when I was an AV dealer and he was with our independent manufacturer’s rep firm Southeastern Communications. Robert brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Key Digital, and we look forward to his contributions to our expansion.”