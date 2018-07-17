Key Digital Launches Redesigned and Updated Website and Online Training Curriculum

Key Digital has launched a new website and iAVC (Integrated Audio Video Control Professional) training content.

Key Digital’s new website has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout allowing customers to easily access detailed product information and training content.

"Key Digital is excited to unveil our new website design which features a clean layout with simple and clear navigation buttons. We offered customer incentives for extensive evaluation of the previous website, and after gaining valuable feedback the site visitors will now find it easier to find the information they need for our ever-evolving product line, training materials, and Key Digital resources," said Masha Lakhter, vice president of marketing for Key Digital. “Keeping the user experience firmly in mind, the redesign will boost site users' satisfaction with the website and with our industry leading company.”

The new website includes extensive updates to product information to help customers master Key Digital’s complete range of audio visual and control system solutions. Product specifications, training content, and the press center work together to provide a detailed overview of the Key Digital ecosystem offerings across a range of markets, including corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Along with the updated website, Key Digital has now posted iAVC (Integrated Audio Video Control Professional), a new online training certification course. Dealers can create a user profile and view content to achieve the highest level expertise on the “when, why, and how” to integrate Key Digital’s products. iAVC is arranged by product category delving into product uses, primary applications, system design, features and benefits, and troubleshooting tools.

The new training modules were designed to be approximately 15 minutes long on average so that integrators can gain essential product knowledge without a superfluous investment of time. The expansion in formats and learning tools comes from extensive studies on delivering straightforward and succinct course content.

The Key Digital team will continue to examine measures to make every user experience a satisfying one.