Key Digital Intros Slim-Chassis HDBaseT Extenstion Kit

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-X222PO HDBaseT extender set with slim chassis design. This high-performance HDBaseT extension kit features signal extension of high-quality HDMI video and audio signals up to 125 feet at 4K 24/25/30 (4:4:4) / 60 (4:2:0) using Cat-5e/6UTP/STP cabling and up to 230 feet at 1080p / 1920x1200 using Cat-5e/6 cabling.

The What Else: KD-X222PO features support of HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) at 4K 24/25/30 video, which allows for more lifelike images through a greater range of luminance levels. Key Digital’s HDR10 delivery is handled as part of their proprietary Full-Buffer Technology (FBT). Studies have concluded that viewers prefer video signals with more contrast ratio versus higher resolution. This extender set delivers the highest possible support across both of these highly sought after features.

Key Digital’s Full Buffer System technology manages TMDS re-clocking and signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, and EDID handshaking control. EDID control has 15 different settings inside the software, many of which are now updated to contain HDR header information in the handshake. HDCP authentication on the HDMI input gives the source the information and file it needs and is 2.2 compliant. Forced Hot Plug Detection enables the integrator or user to choose if the active signal voltage is forced to the connected input device.

“The KD-X222PO is one of the most popular items from our whole product family. This product is an entry way to Key Digital's robust selection of HDBaseT extenders,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “The great thing about the KD-X222PO is that it’s not just an extension kit, but it is also a professional diagnostics kit with our Full Buffer Technology built in. By simply using the blue control rotaries on the transmit side integrators and installers can choose the desired EDID handshake to be fed to the video source, force Hot Plug Detection, and have a wide assortment of other troubleshooting tools that are built in. By connecting into the unit via RS-232 integrators can collect diagnostics from their connected source and display on all of their HDMI linking information to detect any problems and provide the tools to overcome any connectivity issues experienced in the field.”

The Bottom Line: Key Digital’s KD-X222PO integration tools include IR sensor powering via +5V on the Rx unit’s IR-in port to collect line-of-sight IR from remote(s) without external IR connecting block. Alternately, the control ports of the KD-X222PO can be used for extension of bi-directional RS-232 signals for controlling connected devices from a professional control system. The KD-X222Po Tx unit provides power to the Rx unit enabling ease of installation in narrow spaces behind mounted displays.