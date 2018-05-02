Key Digital Introduces HDMI HDBaseT Extender Kit with 18 Gbps Support

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-X444L extender kit for installations requiring a long-range of 18 Gbps video signal extension. The KD-X444L 18 Gbps extender set marks Key Digital’s first offering with full bandwidth support for HDMI 2.0A video specifications.

The What Else: KD-X444L extends UHD/4K 18 Gbps digital video with audio formats up to Dolby/DTS HD and IR/RS-232 control signals up to 70 meters. 1080p resolution is extended up to 100 meters (328 ft) with CAT6 cabling.

The KD-X444L features HDBaseT via Single CAT5e/6 UTP/STP extension with fully automatic adjustment of feedback, equalization, and amplification depending on cabling length.

The extender set offers 4K support 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 with signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth, and offers flexible power over HDBaseT with only one power connection needed with the Tx providing power to the Rx, or the Rx powering the Tx.

The Bottom Line: The KD-X444L has compliancy up to HDCP 2.2 and backward compliant and also features HDR10, High Dynamic Range, for more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels. It can be seen in Booth C1434 at InfoComm 2018.