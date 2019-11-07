Keep Wi-Fi 6 in Mind When Planning Network Upgrades (EdTech Magazine)

"The next generation of Wi-Fi is on the horizon, with big implications for higher education. It’s designed for the type of high-density environments that shine on campus — think lecture halls and sports stadiums — but can put on a strain on current networks. Here are five things you need to know."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In this article, EdTech Magazine breaks down Wi-Fi 6 and what it could mead for modern higher ed institutions. While they detail several salient point, one key takeaway worth noting: a gradual update path is the smartest approach.