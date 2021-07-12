JVC Issues New PTZ Camera Line

The What: JVC Professional Video is unveiling three new PTZ remote cameras. The new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras provide optimal streaming image quality and performance for remote production over the internet and are equipped with NDI|HX and SRT streaming, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization technologies. A third option, the new HD KY-PZ200W/B, provides an economical solution, sans NDI|HX. All camera models are available in black or white variations to best match the ambience of the venue/project.

The What Else: In addition to the NDI|HX functionalities of the 4K KY-PZ400N and HD KY-PZ200N, all three cameras include SRT, HTTP, RTSP, RTMP/RTMPS and standard protocols. With SRT open-source technology now becoming synonymous to JVC cameras, PTZ users are afforded a truly future-proofed solution with continual firmware updates. The advanced streaming capabilities of the incorporated SRT technology adds automatic repeat request (ARQ) and forward error correction (FEC) to prevent packet loss typically found on internet connections. It also offers stream encryption for content protection.

Additionally, with the incorporated Vertical Interval Time Code (VITC) with Network Time Protocol (NTP), the new JVC PTZ cameras also feature multi-camera synchronization for live event production. This feature is ideal for the mixing and streaming of concerts, shows, sports and other live productions where image synchronization is crucial. Remote control capabilities are made possible through JVC's RM-LP100 Remote Camera Controller, JVC's KM-IP6000/4000 Live IP Production Suites or a variety of other options from vMix, OBS Studio and NewTek.

The Bottom Line: This new camera line marks JVC's first PTZ camera to feature 4K streaming as well as the company's first PTZ with NDI|HX and SRT. With integrated NDI|HX technology from Vizrt Group, the JVC PTZ cameras now offer a high-quality, low-latency IP video transmission standard that is ideal for streaming in an ever-evolving media landscape.