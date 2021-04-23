Just Add Power Provides Free Meeting Space for Local Non-Profits

Just Add Power—who delayed the grand opening of its new Seminole, FL headquarters due to COVID-19—has been supporting local nonprofit organizations during the pandemic by allowing them to use the facility's multipurpose room as a training and meeting space.

"Nonprofits have struggled to provide continued training and conduct meetings during COVID because many social service buildings are closed, aren't admitting outside personnel, or just don't have rooms large enough to allow for social distancing," said Ed Qualls, CEO and founder of Just Add Power. "So, while we wish we were able to open up our new headquarters as planned, we've been glad to support the social services community during the pandemic."

Organizations that have utilized Just Add Power's multipurpose room include the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas and Directions for Living, which has used the space to provide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. Created by the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), CIT is a 40-hour program designed to educate police officers in recognizing when individuals have mental illness, de-escalating crisis situations, and navigating people toward resources and help.