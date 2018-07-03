Jon Hancock Named CEO of Electrosonic Group Ltd.

Jon Hancock has been named chief executive officer of the Electrosonic Group Ltd. and all of its subsidiary companies.

“The owners, the board of directors, and the business leadership believe Jon has exactly the right profile and experience to take Electrosonic on the next phase of its 50-plus year journey," said Steve Leyland, chairman of the Electrosonic Group Ltd. "We know the AV industry is changing rapidly and the fields of IT and AV are merging. Jon’s experience in service-oriented IT firms will be critical here.

"Jon has spent much of his time with client executives, prospective clients and his teams on the frontline. He is accustomed to doing business around the world, including Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Jon also understands the power of strong company culture and knows that our people are what make Electrosonic such a special company.”

The U.K.-based Hancock began his career in retail banking then moved into consulting and IT-related professional services 20 years ago. As chief operating officer he was instrumental in the success of a global IT services firm that grew from $100m to $700m. More recently, Hancock played the same role as divisional head at a large IT services and outsourcing firm. In this capacity, he was a member of the executive leadership team and ran the IT services division focused on design and systems integration across a comprehensive IT applications landscape.

“I recently joined Electrosonic to take the 54-year journey of the company to its next phase of development," Hancock said. "Technology capabilities are evolving quickly, and this brings a unique opportunity for forward-thinking AV specialists. I was excited to join after meeting the leadership teams and was awed by the passion and capability within the business. Electrosonic has many 'firsts' in the audiovisual industry, and the prospects for global growth are clear to see.”

Hancock’s role will not only encompass opportunities to grow the business but also bring increased value to multinational customers by bringing Electrosonic’s international centers of excellence closer together and broaden service offerings.

“Our goal is to have a single mission and coordinated messaging to the market about our design, build, and services capabilities that can deploy anywhere our customers desire,” Hancock said.