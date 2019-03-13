Jo Ruddock Appointed New Installation and AVTE Editor

Jo Ruddock has joined Future as its group editor for the Installation and AV Technology Europe (AVTE) brands.

Jo Ruddock

Ruddock has been a prominent journalist and editor in the AV industry for nearly a decade, having previously served as managing editor on Installation and pro audio title PSNEurope, and executive editor for the ISE Daily.

Ruddock joins to lead a new-look editorial team that sees Ian McMurray adding his considerable experience to Installation as contributing editor, with Duncan Proctor moving into a new position of brand editor across both titles, having taken on the interim role of Installation’s acting editor ahead of Ruddock’s arrival.

“This is a very exciting appointment for us, and is a key part of a our forward strategy for Installation and AVTE,” said James McKeown, group content director, B2B, Future. “Jo is a well-known, well-liked, and well-respected member of the AV community and brings a wealth of experience having spent nearly a decade reporting on the market. Allied to her first-hand knowledge of Installation and AVTE, this makes her the perfect person to lead a new era for both brands and I’m very much looking forward to working with Jo, Duncan, and Ian to bring our strategy to fruition.”

Under Ruddock’s stewardship, the new team will focus on refreshing Installation’s content coverage to be more inclusive of the growing industry and building on AVTE’s successful launch to become the prominent platform for the end user community.

“It’s great to be working with Ian, Duncan, and the rest of the Installation and AVTE teams. Installation has such a strong heritage in the industry and I’m excited to be able to develop this further while building on the sterling work Michael Garwood did heading AVTE,” said Ruddock. “We’ve got big plans for both titles so watch this space.”