Jetbuilt Appoints Dave Gledhill as Head of EMEA Sales

Jetbuilt, a leading provider of cloud based AV sales/project software, is pleased to announce the opening of a new business hub in the United Kingdom, designed to serve the wider EMEA community. Jetbuilt has also announced the appointment of Dave Gledhill as head of EMEA sales.

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

Gledhill is exceptionally well known in the EMEA AV Industry, having held senior positions for both manufacturers and system integrators—and having owned his own highly successful AV business for a number of years.

Jetbuilt launched its AV-specific quoting platform at InfoComm in 2015. Over the past two years, Jetbuilt has made significant investments to help drive international sales.

"We have been working with Gordon Dutch and Re-Sauce developing a plan for outside the US," explained Paul Dexter CEO and founder of Jetbuilt. "That plan involved translating not just the Jetbuilt website into German, French and Spanish, but also the quoting tool itself. This coupled with the ability to quote, buy and sell in £UK and €Euro means that the platform is now truly ready for further expansion into Europe.”

“As someone who has worked in this industry for nearly 30 years, I have never seen a platform that encompasses everything the modern AV Integrator needs," added Gledhill. "From the ability to create super-fast, high-quality quotes, right through to managing the installation, the commissioning and servicing of projects, Jetbuilt really does it all. I am really looking forward to telling people all about this amazing platform.”