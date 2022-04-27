Jetbuilt Affirms Global Commitment with International Solutions at ISE 2022

Jetbuilt, a U.S.-based leading provider of AV proposal and project management software, announced its attendance at ISE May 10-13, 2022, in Barcelona.

“When I started Jetbuilt back in 2015, I created a cloud-based platform that was always designed to be developed internationally," said Paul Dexter, CEO and founder of Jetbuilt. "We have all seen the ‘globalization’ of the AV industry from brands acquiring other brands, to system integrators acquiring other system integrators. Many of these acquisitions were designed to create global solutions for global organizations. With that in mind, Jetbuilt also needed to be global. Therefore, we are very pleased to be supporting the industry and our partners at the ISE show.”

Dexter and the Jetbuilt team will be at the ISE (booth 2K400, Hall 2), highlighting some of the new features and benefits Jetbuilt has been working on over the past year. These include multi-lingual quoting in U.S./UK English, German, French, and Spanish, multi-currency capabilities (available for every currency globally), and the addition of several complementary modules designed to cover all the likely requirements of system integrators, whether large or small. Modules such as Funnel (Jetbuilt’s CRM), Stock, and Install are now complemented by a number of new engineering upgrades.