Jennifer Davis Appointed to InfoComm’s Leadership Search Committee

Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer of Leyard International and Planar, a Leyard company, has been appointed to InfoComm’s Leadership Search Committee.

Jennifer Davis “InfoComm’s Leadership Search Committee plays a critical role in identifying and developing AV professionals who can help lead the industry and its association,” said Craig Janssen, LEED AP, Chair of the LSC and Managing Director of Idibri. “We are excited to welcome Jennifer Davis to the LSC. Jennifer has been active in InfoComm for years and a mentor to many in the industry. We know that her fresh insight and passion for customer experience will prove invaluable as we—and the next generation of InfoComm councils and committees—continue to advance the role of audiovisual experiences worldwide.”

The Leadership Search Committee (LSC) was established by InfoComm International in 2008 to find and mentor volunteers to serve on committees and to appear on the next InfoComm election ballot.