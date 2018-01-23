James Loudspeaker Recognizes Top 2017 Sales Reps

James Loudspeaker has awarded New York Marketing Team (NYMT), its independent sales representation for the metro New York area, with its Rep of the Year award for 2017. Also acknowledged, The Performance Group, covering Ohio, West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania, has been awarded the company’s Growth and Momentum Award for 2017.

Rep of the Year Award

“The New York Marketing Team began representing James Loudspeaker in March, 2017 and has really embraced the task of expanding brand visibility for James Loudspeaker in the metro New York region,” said Keith Parke, national sales director at James Loudspeaker. “Nick Gavalis, Mark Boecker, and the rest of the team were energetic in their efforts to gain an in-depth knowledge of how the James Loudspeaker product line and custom services create opportunities and solve problems for integrators in the territory. They performed countless product demos during the course of 2017, highlighting the key differentiators that separate James Loudspeaker from competitors—and it has been reflected in their growth throughout the year. Everyone at James Loudspeaker appreciates their approach and professionalism—we congratulate NYMT!”