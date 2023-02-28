Jabra's Latest Speakerphones Make Hybrid Life Sound Better

Jabra has launched the Speak2 range, the newest products in Jabra’s Speak lineup of professional speakerphones which include the Speak2 75, Speak2 55, and the Speak2 40.

Hybrid work has shifted the way we meet, with 80% of all meetings now being either fully remote or hybrid. The new Speak2 range is engineered specifically to meet the need for an intelligent speaker that is built to handle anything a busy hybrid working day throws at you—from conference meetings and direct calls, to streaming media, presentations and more.

“Sound clarity is fundamental when looking to ensure all employees feel included in hybrid meetings," said Aurangzeb Khan, senior vice president for Collaboration Solutions at Jabra. "Therefore, Jabra decided to take on the challenge of re-engineering the world-leading Jabra Speak series for better performance and optimized experiences. Engineered for the hybrid worker who wants to hear and be heard in the most productive way, the new Speak2 range demonstrates to those working flexibly between home and office, that their voice matters too. So, get ready to speak up.”

[SCN Product Review: 3 Things to Know about the Jabra Engage 55 Headset] (opens in new tab)

The Speak2 range offers mobile and futureproof professional quality sound so all voices can be heard, wherever they may come from.

Hybrid Ready: Next-Gen Engineering Targeting Each and Every Voice

For all meeting participants to not only feel heard, but also listened to, the Speak2 range is engineered to go beyond standard speakerphone performance, providing a full duplex audio. This speakerphone allows users who are talking simultaneously to conduct much more natural two-way dialogues, as though each speaker was there in person, without disrupting conversation flow.

Forty-two percent say they can’t hear what is being said in meetings. With the Speak2 75, Speak2 55, and Speak2 40, gone are the days of raised voices straining to be picked up by poor quality speakerphones. Every speaker in this new range features cutting-edge Voice Level Normalization technology and state-of-the-art beamforming microphones that eliminate background noise for superb voice pick up.

Built with versatility in mind, the Speak2 range ultimately offers, professional, pocketable, and portable devices packed with the latest technology. All packaged up in a stylish, contemporary design with premium materials including 100% sustainable fabric for the speaker. When in call mode, the subtle user interface ring lights up and brings use functions with relevant icons to life.

[Review: 5 Things to Know about the Jabra PanaCast 20] (opens in new tab)

Advanced Audio Quality

Jabra Speak2 75 is the only speakerphone in this range to feature a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator. The 360-degree light ring shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones, giving users the reassurance of true professionalism from wherever they may be working.

In addition, this speakerphone includes an advanced full range 65mm speaker, offering a dramatically more powerful audio experience and ultimately resulting in much more efficient and productive meetings.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jabra)

Compact Speakerphones Boost Productivity

With the Jabra Speak2 range, users can rely on seamless plug-and-play connectivity, so they can focus on what matters most: hosting professional and reliable meetings. For those who like choice, use the USB cable for a direct line with the Speak2 40 or go wireless with the Speak2 75, or Speak2 55.

Finally, each Speak2 product is designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, meaning users can participate confidently in calls and meetings from any location, without the worry of poor audio quality or connectivity issues. All of Jabra’s Speak2 products feature IP64-rated protection from dust and water, keeping durability at the forefront.