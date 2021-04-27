Jabra Launches New PanaCast Camera Lineup

The What: Jabra has unveiled its new PanaCast camera lineup for insight-driven collaboration in the hybrid world: the Jabra PanaCast 50 all-in-one video bar and the Jabra PanaCast 20 personal camera.

The What Else: Jabra PanaCast 50 offers a plug-and-play solution to deliver an advanced immersive and engaging video experience. The PanaCast 50 effectively takes on the role of the "director" of a meeting, intelligently adjusting the video stream to follow the action. This allows Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation for a fully immersive and responsive remote meeting experience. Three 13-megapixel cameras mounted in a multi-camera array create an immersive 180-degree field of view in panoramic 4K that covers the whole room.

Jabra PanaCast 50 (Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra PanaCast 50 features nine edge processors, including two state-of-the art edge AI processors, specifically engineered for audio and video. This system architecture enables the video bar to carry out real-time integration of audio, video, and data. The PanaCast 50 also features eight beamforming microphones with precision voice detection backed up with algorithms that remove disruptive noise. Four Jabra-engineered speakers—two 50mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters—in a zero-vibration stereo setup fill the room with clear audio, while the latest two-way audio technology delivers more natural conversations.

With the Jabra PanaCast 20, flexible workers can benefit from high-quality, secure video collaboration in a compact, portable, and easy-to-use package. The device features AI managed on-device with edge processing, with advanced experiences generated directly on the device without extra data being sent to the cloud for processing, or the need to install additional software.

The PanaCast 20 delivers 4K Ultra HD Video, HDR video, as well as personalized intelligent zoom, which frames the main user properly, regardless of their environment. It also features automatic lighting correction.

(Image credit: Jabra)

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions and we believe the new Jabra PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 20 deliver just that," said Aurangzeb Khan, senior vice president of intelligent vision systems at Jabra. "We are happy to present the PanaCast 50, the first video bar to combine world-leading Jabra audio with our unique 180-degree field of view and unique room usage insights, for inclusive, collaborative meetings in the new normal. The time is now to start thinking about future-proofing offices, creating optimal collaboration circumstances for flexible hybrid workers and to ensure maximum productivity as your teams return. We invite businesses, organizations and institutions all around the world to experience audio and video like never before with the Jabra PanaCast intelligent devices.”

The Bottom Line: The Jabra PanaCast range has been engineered to help businesses navigate the new flexible, hybrid way of working by combining immersive vision and video, advanced audio technologies, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance meetings and collaboration. Both devices are certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and all leading UC platforms.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 will be available beginning June 15, 2021; the PanaCast 20 will be available beginning August 1, 2021.