Jabra and HP Collaborate on One-Stop Solution for Meeting Room Needs in the ‘New Normal’

The What: Jabra has created an end-customer bundle offering video and audio solutions for meeting room needs in the 'new normal' in collaboration with HP—the Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle.

The What Else: Jabra says the modern day meeting room set up will be simplified as the bundle brings together quality meeting room technology so users don't have to manage multiple hardware and software components for collaboration needs.

Jabra PanaCast's 180 degree field of view allows for social distancing, even in smaller meeting rooms or collaboration spaces. PanaCast's Intelligent Zoom feature includes everyone in the conversation, zooming in automatically whenever meeting participants are present, without having to adjust the position of the camera or atteendees.

The HP Elite Slice provides a strong centerpiece for modern conference rooms. HP says its Center of Room Control console packs a punch with the capabilities of a powerful desktop processor in a small palm-sized device. Tying it all together through one-touch controls for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, it brings together a comprehensive bundle for both virtual and physical collaboration.

The Bottom Line: With the Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle IT teams can now easily manage the equipment and update systems remotely without having to be physically present in the room, possibly eliminating challenges with social distancing.

The Jabra PanaCast and HP Elite Slice bundle will be available from mid-October with select distributors.