It's Official—Nice North America Transformation Now Complete

Nice announced the completed transition from Nortek Control to Nice North America. Nice originally acquired Nortek in October of 2021.



This milestone strengthens the Nice global brand and solidifies its position as a powerhouse in North America. Partners, including dealers, integrators, builders, and distributors, will benefit from its broad portfolio for residential, commercial, and industrial solutions, deeper partner programs, and expanded training and certification for the field.

“This name change is an important milestone for the development of our organization in North America. With a combined experience of 90 years of innovation and a talented and diverse team, we are well positioned to bring passion and innovation in the market,” said Luca Longhin, deputy CEO of Nice North America. “We’re committed to developing new solutions, focused on design and the highest and easiest experience for partners and end users.”



As part of this transition, the company is sunsetting Nortek Control and announcing the convergence of several commercial brands for the CI channel. By integrating ELAN, SpeakerCraft, and Panamax into Nice, the company will progressively leverage its full portfolio of solutions for home and building management. This transition will take place over the next year.