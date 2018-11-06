IT Security Tops Educause Issues List 4 Years Running (Campus Technology)

"In the coming year, IT organizations in colleges and universities expect to be grappling with 'data-enabling' their institutions, funding, and setting up their units as institutional leaders and change agents. That's what IT leaders told Educause in its latest survey to determine the top 10 IT issues for higher education. During a well-attended session during the latest Educause Annual Conference, Susan Grajek, Educause vice president for communities and research, shared the results."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are you surprised that security is at the top of the EDUCAUSE IT issues list? Probably not. But the position of security on the list for four years running just goes to show that it remains a pressing concern for campus IT.