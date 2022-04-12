ISE 2022: VuWall PAK Video Wall Node to Make Its Debut

VuWall (opens in new tab), a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, will spotlight its latest products that allow operators and managers to build robust, modular video walls with ease and reliability at Booth 3R200 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 in Barcelona. The show will be the first in-person demonstration of its popular new PAKTM Video Wall Node, which is redefining IP video wall deployments. Visitors can also expect a demonstration of the latest TRx 3.1 management software, managing all the AV distribution and visualization experience of all the screens in the booths.

"The demand for and reliance on multi-source, multi-video wall deployments is at an all-time high and is set to accelerate in the future," said Mark Schmidt, chief technology officer at VuWall. "This brings with it the need for solutions that can scale to the size and scope of the application quickly and effectively. At ISE 2022, attendees will see how our new PAK delivers a reliable, secure and efficient networked video wall solution to address this industry need."

VuWall's PAK offers an innovative way to deploy and manage modular video walls in AV-over-IP environments. PAK is a networked multi-decode node that can also operate efficiently as a stand-alone device. For large displays, PAK can be stitched easily with other PAK nodes to build an IP-based video wall that is infinitely scalable and can function as a single large canvas. PAK simplifies video wall integration by reducing the need for long video cables and eliminating single points of failure to minimize risk and improve reliability. As part of VuWall's ecosystem, PAK is managed by VuWall's award-winning TRx software platform. Today, it's possible to build a reliable, flexible video wall system quickly and cost-effectively over a distributed network with PAK, making it ideal for multi-room visualization, situational awareness, control room operations and corporate applications.

VuWall will showcase Samsung's The Wall MicroLED display as part of Samsung's video wall processor certification program. VuWall is the first video wall processor manufacturer to attain the certification, ensuring that VuWall products are optimized to operate with The Wall and facilitating control room design, deployment and operations to provide seamless integration and operation while delivering a fully optimized visualization experience.

VuWall's TRx centralized management software will also be showcased at the SDVoE Alliance's booth (Booth 5K500), demonstrating its interoperability by managing several brands of SDVoE devices in the booth. These include encoders from Aurora Multimedia, IDK Corporation, DVI and Christie Digital as well as decoders from ZeeVee, AV LINK, Black Box and WyreStorm Technologies. This is the first multi-brand interoperability demonstration of its kind and is not to be missed.