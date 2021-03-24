ISE 2021 Live and Online Registration Opens

Registration is now opened to attend at ISE’s in person, local events, and ISE Digital. The four ISE live city events will allow you to reconnect with the industry and network with the AV community in person in four of Europe’s leading AV hubs.

Related: ISE 2021 Canceled, Replaced with Regional and Virtual Events

ISE Digital is powered by a Cisco platform that will engage, entertain, and inform. It will feature keynotes, daily thought leadership, and industry insight and market intelligence curated by TNW, AVIXA, CEDIA, and ISE partners.

The schedule of regional events will be:

June 1-2, Barcelona Gran Vía, Fira de Barcelona

June 7-8, MAC Forum, Munich

June 15-16, RAI, Amsterdam

June 23-24, Evolution, London

Learn more and register here.