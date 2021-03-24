ISE 2021 Live and Online Registration Opens

Registration is now opened to attend at ISE’s in person, local events, and ISE Digital. The four ISE live city events will allow you to reconnect with the industry and network with the AV community in person in four of Europe’s leading AV hubs.
ISE Digital is powered by a Cisco platform that will engage, entertain, and inform. It will feature keynotes, daily thought leadership, and industry insight and market intelligence curated by TNW, AVIXA, CEDIA, and ISE partners.
The schedule of regional events will be:
- June 1-2, Barcelona Gran Vía, Fira de Barcelona
- June 7-8, MAC Forum, Munich
- June 15-16, RAI, Amsterdam
- June 23-24, Evolution, London
Learn more and register here.