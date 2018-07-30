(ISC)² Extends Global Computer-Based Testing Certification Agreement with Pearson VUE

(ISC)², a non-profit membership association for certified cybersecurity professionals, has extended its multi-year agreement with computer-based testing company Pearson VUE.

As part of the continued partnership, Pearson VUE’s team of measurement scientists will work with (ISC)² subject matter experts to develop valid, fair and reliable exam content in the ever-changing field of cybersecurity.

The exams – including the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, newly modified to a Computerized Adaptive Testing format – are being delivered via Pearson VUE’s network of secure test centers in 180 countries around the world. Candidates benefit from the convenience of on-demand testing and the ability to schedule their exam at a local test center at a time and date of their choice.

“The extension of our partnership with (ISC)² is great news for both Pearson VUE and security specialists around the world,” said Bob Whelan, president of Pearson Assessments. “Access to this exam will continue to enrich lives and careers, as we continue to provide increasingly sophisticated computer-based assessment solutions in the dynamic field of information security.”

“As demand for cybersecurity certification continues to grow, Pearson VUE offers excellent value and quality for (ISC)² exam candidates around the world with its unmatched breadth in test delivery reach,” said Dr. Casey Marks, VP of professional programs at (ISC)². “By extending our relationship, we will continue to offer a consistent testing environment and the convenience of local test centers to security professionals pursuing our certifications worldwide.”