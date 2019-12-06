Is Your ERP Platform Burning? (Campus Technology)

"I always learn something new when I am with my friends in the higher education and ERP industries. I learned yet a new term at Educause 2019 in Chicago this year: 'BURNING PLATFORM!' It sounds ominous and brings to mind visions of 1990s oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. But what does it actually mean?"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you haven't heard of a "burning platform", this Campus Technology article will serve as a solid primer. If you're using a legacy system that's showing its age — yours is likely burning.