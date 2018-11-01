Is Open Content Enough? Where OER Advocates Say the Movement Must Go Next (EdSurge)

"It’s not uncommon to stumble upon headlines about students spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on course materials. In response, open educational materials, or OER, have emerged as an alternative to expensive textbooks that disproportionately affect low-income students."—Source: EdSurge

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

To effectively leverage OER and chart a course for the future of the open movement at your institution, its important to take a step back and examine the challenges that are inherent in higher education, both inside and outside the classroom, for students and faculty.