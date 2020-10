"Has anyone else noticed that some of the new schools being built, including much-celebrated “schools of tomorrow” resemble Google headquarters, as well as each other?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to gain insight into where current trends in education are pushing, it can help to examine the past. EdSurge digs into the impact new technologies have traditionally had on education, and what that might mean moving forward.