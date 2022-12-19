IPTV, Digital Signage Brings New Life to Harlequins Rugby Fan Village

IVC Audio Visual has completed Phase 2 of the digital transformation of the iconic Harlequins Stoop Stadium in West London with the launch of multiple IPTV and digital signage solutions. IVC first partnered with Harlequins in 2019 and was looking forward to working with the team again to deliver this subsequent transformation.

The new fan village includes a revised entrance fitted with a large high brightness display to showcase important messages and help inform guests alongside two large format displays showcasing digital signage content.

In addition to the above there are two stages, the garden stage and the main stage. The garden stage is fitted with a large format display and program speakers to entertain guests as well as supporting events and presentations.

The main stage is an indoor space with a fully retractable ceiling, hosting a bar area and a generous seating plan. This area has been fitted with a series of pendant ceiling speakers used for both Public Address (PA) and Background Music (BGM), together with two large format displays also used to support events and presentations as well as showing live matches or IPTV and signage content.

The new fan village also provides several food stalls all fitted with high-performance speakers and a series of digital menu boards. Each large format display has been built into a custom outdoor mount to ensure all the solutions provided are IP-rated, ensuring guests can clearly see and hear content in all weather conditions. Harlequins new fan village is a great community asset offering superb space for fans to socialize and enjoy home games.