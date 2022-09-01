Introducing the Videotel Digital Interactive Digital Signage Media Player

Videotel Digital has introduced an all NEW VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player.

“Our new VP92 media player is more versatile, gives customers new programming options across more screens and delivers a higher quality video picture than ever before,” Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital’s executive vice president of marketing and sales said.

The all new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player provides more resolution options including up to 3840x2160 in landscape and 2160x3840 in a portrait configuration with higher bit-rate playback, which provides a sharper, crisper and higher quality picture. Now with a new dual HDMI port, the new VP92 can support two screens simultaneously with no splitter.

(Image credit: Videotel)

In addition, the new Videotel Digital VP92 player comes packed with free cloud-based software options to choose from either cloud-based StudioPro or the new StudioWeb, making the software equally easily accessible from a web browser using web-based technology to connect the player through the cloud with real-time access at no additional charge.

The VP92 4K offers more versatility allowing customers to pause/play, fast forward, and/or rewind video with the remote control. New for resellers and integrators—who can now request customization of the home screen, a service that Videotel Digital provides for a nominal fee.

The new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player also has the capability of hands-free screen control, which transfers full navigation control of the screen to a smartphone after taking a picture of the QR code on the screen allowing it to become touch-free. And, like all Videotel Digital’s digital signage media players, the VP92 is easy to install, works right out of the box and comes with a two-year warranty.