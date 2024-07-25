Introducing the RICOH Meeting 360 for Immersive Hybrid Collaboration

Introducing the new RICOH Meeting 360 V2. This 3-in-1 videoconferencing device turns online meetings into effective interactive experiences and improves engagement and productivity in today’s hybrid work environment. Meeting 360 creates welcoming, inclusive, and lifelike hybrid meetings with its 360-degree panoramic views and omnidirectional speakers and microphones. Advanced speaker detection technology automatically focuses on active speakers, and dynamically changes the screen layout as the conversation continues.

In addition to office meeting rooms, Meeting 360 can be used for every type of audience or group discussion. Its lightweight, ergonomic design makes it easily portable and highly versatile—it can be mounted on a tripod for stand-up meetings, on a factory floor, trade show booth, or a myriad of event sites where meetings or presentations take place. Meeting 360 also includes acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction to ensure that all participants can be heard clearly, even in spaces with background noise.

The new videoconferencing device was also designed for stress-free and seamless set-up and operation. The intuitive plug-and-play functionality means Meeting 360 can plug directly into a laptop with no need to configure multiple devices or install additional software.

“Flexible work environments are the norm in today’s post-pandemic world, and we are proud to introduce Meeting 360 to support the evolving needs of businesses and professionals to make them feel connected, included, and productive,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, president and CEO, PFU America. “Not only is Meeting 360 easy to use and intuitive, but it also incorporates leading technology like active speaker focus, acoustic echo cancellation, and high image quality to make hybrid work more engaging, effective, and immersive.”

