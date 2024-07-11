Executive Q&A: Command and Control and Beyond

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Scott Norder: I joined RGB Spectrum in 2011, so it's been a fulfilling journey of 13 years. I started as the VP of Marketing, progressively took on operations and engineering roles, and have been serving as the COO for the past nine years. My favorite aspect of all these roles is the opportunity to witness ideas evolve from inception to practical use. I have a passion for innovation and making meaningful connections through technology. I also cherish solving customer problems and providing effective solutions, which aligns perfectly with our mission at RGB Spectrum.

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

SCN: RGB Spectrum has built its reputation, of course, on its government-based command and control deployments, but what other vertical markets have been installing your video wall solutions?

SN: While we are well-known for our robust command and control solutions in government sectors, RGB Spectrum's video wall systems are versatile and have been successfully implemented across a diverse range of industries. Notably, government agencies have leveraged our technology to enhance their surveillance and operational management, providing a seamless and secure environment for guests and staff. In the enterprise field, our solutions support critical monitoring and real-time information sharing. Additionally, public safety operations use our technology for administrative and security purposes, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

[Executive Q&A: Sign of the Times]

SCN: When it comes to control room design, what is an important element that potential customers tend to overlook?

SN: One critical aspect often overlooked in control room design is the comprehensive consideration of workflow and data management. Having observed various setups in public safety, process control, and security, it's clear that many installations do not fully consider the operator’s daily experience. To truly enhance operational effectiveness, it’s crucial to adopt a holistic approach that optimizes workflows, thereby maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the personnel operating within these environments.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

SCN: What are the most important features in a wall processor?

SN: The key features of a high-quality wall processor include speed, image fidelity, efficiency, and reliability. These processors must consistently perform well without the need for constant adjustment or maintenance. Synchronicity and clarity of images on large displays are paramount; without the right technology, the effectiveness of a video wall can be severely compromised. Investing in a superior processor and thoughtful design ensures longevity and better return on investment.

SCN: How is AV-over-IP changing the game for wall processors and multiviewers?

SN: AV-over-IP technology has revolutionized the way video content is managed and distributed. It allows video streams to be repurposed and accessible beyond the physical limits of traditional setups. This means that video can be encoded and shared not just on wall processors but across various locations and even to mobile devices, extending the reach and flexibility of control room capabilities and enhancing situational awareness across multiple platforms.

The Zio recording and media server is part of the Zio AVoIP platform that supports network distribution of audio and video content. (Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

SCN: What makes your Zio line of AVoIP products unique in the industry?

SN: Our Zio product line is uniquely designed to support AV-over-IP across diverse environments—not just within a single room or building but across multiple industries and agencies. This flexibility and scalability make Zio an ideal solution for collaborative projects requiring robust, industry-wide integration, offering unprecedented connectivity and interoperability.

Time to Unpack: 5 Talking Points from InfoComm 2024]

[SCN: What advantages does KVM-over-IP technology offer over traditional KVM solutions?

SN: KVM-over-IP significantly enhances flexibility and efficiency in operational environments. It eliminates the need for operators to be physically near the systems they manage, which clears up workspace and leverages standard IT management tools for enhanced functionality. This integration allows for seamless content distribution across various endpoints within the Zio ecosystem, including video walls and mobile devices.

SCN: All this IP talk makes me wonder about security—how does RGB Spectrum protect sources and control protocols from potential threats?

SN: Security is a paramount concern, especially with IP-based solutions. RGB Spectrum protects data and control protocols through robust security measures, including HTTPS and secure control protocols, backed by 128-bit encryption and rotating key algorithms. These measures safeguard against unauthorized access and ensure the integrity of the data transmitted across our networks.

[Download Today: The Integration Guide to KVM]

SCN: What new initiatives are coming from RGB Spectrum?

SN: One of RGB Spectrum's exciting new initiatives is our "Flyaway Kit." This portable solution provides instant control and video distribution capabilities, which are ideal for on-the-go needs and rapid deployment scenarios. It exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our focus on providing flexible, effective solutions for diverse operational needs.

SCN: What’s next for command and control?

SN: Advancements heavily influence the future of command and control in artificial intelligence, which will increasingly automate routine tasks and enhance decision-making processes. This AI integration will streamline operations and provide significant benefits to users and system designers, leading to more intuitive and responsive control environments. As these technologies evolve, we continue to integrate them into our solutions to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of command centers across all industries.