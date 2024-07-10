Introducing the Newest Addition to the PK Sound's Trinity Range

PK Sound in partnership with ACT Entertainment, unveiled its Tx Series of intelligent, multipurpose point-source modules as the ideal complement to its line of robotic line arrays. Available later this year, the Tx Series is fully configured and controlled via PK .dynamics software and rounds out PK Sound’s Trinity range of robotic line source solutions to provide integrators and customers with a comprehensive solution for a myriad of mobile and installed applications.

Included among the compatible audio equipment is the T8 robotic line source system, the newest, compact option in the industry’s first robotically controlled line source family.

“There are plenty of great loudspeakers out there, but PK systems enable users to overcome the unique acoustic challenges of virtually any environment,” shared James Oliver, chief strategy officer with PK Sound. “From arenas and stadiums to theatres and houses of worship, and beyond, users can mechanically configure and optimize system coverage remotely and in real-time to essentially remove the room from the performance. In addition to our robotic line array solutions, the Milan-ready Tx Series point-source modules introduce a complete system offering with an unprecedented degree of control and optimization via PK .dynamics software.”

Available for select performance installation applications beginning in late Q4 2024, the forthcoming Tx Series includes the Tx26, which features controlled 100-degree conical directivity with a frequency response of 55 Hz-18 kHz and 133 dB peak SPL. Its pair of vented 6-inch Tetracoil transducers with custom phase plugs manage low-frequency response while a 1-inch HT polymer diaphragm compression driver handles high frequencies.