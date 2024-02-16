Introducing the New Compact Fiber Optic Transmitter and Receiver Pair from Extron

Extron's recently released FOX3 T 101 and FOX3 R 101 are now available. The compact fiber optic transmitter and receiver pair were designed for long haul transmission of HDCP-compliant HDMI video with embedded audio over fiber optic cabling.

Engineered for exceptional high-resolution image performance, they use Extron all-digital technology to deliver mathematically lossless transmission of images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over a fiber optic cable. Designed specifically for AV systems, the FOX3 T 101 and FOX3 R 101 include many integrator-friendly features such as Key Minder, EDID Minder, internal test patterns, a USB-C configuration port, and remote configuration. A compact, low-profile enclosure allows for discreet installation.

The FOX3 T 101 and FOX3 R 101 are some latest additions to the FOX3 Series, setting the new standard for fiber optic distribution with solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured by Extron to meet the most demanding requirements of critical video and audio distribution applications. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.