Introducing a New Chief Cart Designed for Flexible Collaboration, Digital Signage

Introducing the Voyager Mobile Cart from Chief. Voyager is a compact mobile display solution to support flexible conferencing, collaboration, and digital signage. Built-in cable management and small device storage create quick and attractive AV installations. Sleek handles and stylish accessories promote accessibility and effortless movement.

Camera and speaker mounts integrate with a wide range of conferencing and collaboration technologies to support meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and more. The slim footprint of Voyager invites users to easily step up to interactive displays and move freely around the cart.

“The Chief team is responding to market demand for a sophisticated cart design with elevated aesthetics to complement contemporary spaces,” said Katie Anderson, product manager for Chief. “We’ve also maintained the robust mounting features and component quality our customers expect.”

Voyager features manual height adjustment, accommodating multiple heights and displays sizes up to 75 inches and 175-pound weight capacity for interactivity. Flat panel TVs can be mounted in portrait or landscape orientation. The Freestyle Flat Panel Rotation Adapter Accessory (FRA) can be added to allow automatic rotation adjustment from landscape to portrait orientation with displays like MS Surface Hub and Samsung Flip 2.

“Like other Chief carts, Voyager is a technology-agnostic solution which helps future proof the investment,” Anderson concluded.

Voyager Mobile Cart and accessories are available in black and white. The black version will be stocked globally in October with the white version launching in December 2022.