Introducing the Logitech Sight AI Camera for Hybrid Meetings—What to Know

Meet the Logitech (opens in new tab) Sight, an AI-powered tabletop camera that works with the front-of-room camera Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to intelligently capture the best perspective of meeting participants and track conversations as they move around the conference room. In today’s hybrid work landscape in which 43% of remote employees report not feeling included, Logitech Sight helps solve the disparity between hybrid teams by giving remote workers an “at the table” experience when meeting with in-office colleagues.

Sight not only enhances RightSight 2 Speaker View but works alongside Scribe, Rally Bar, and Rally Bar Mini to help solve one of today’s most pressing challenges in the hybrid workplace: making meetings more equitable for everyone.

“We’re no longer all at home in equal-sized video boxes like we were during the height of the pandemic. In a hybrid work world, a mix of in-office and remote workers increases the challenge of delivering equitable experiences to everyone,“ said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech video collaboration. “Logitech Sight, when used with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, uses AI to tackle this problem with a model that is less Silicon Valley and more Hollywood—the art of using multiple camera angles and intelligent direction to bring remote participants off the sidelines and into the room. Our customers have told us that this is one of the biggest hybrid work problems to solve to make ‘return to the office’ work better for teams. We believe, based on years of research and early customer feedback, that we’ve cracked the code on this must-win critical problem for organizations of all sizes.”

Logitech Sight is the latest in a series of innovations designed to level the playing field for all workers, regardless of whether they choose to collaborate from the office, home, or anywhere else. This is the New Logic of Work: designing technology solutions for all people in all spaces.

As an AI-powered camera, Logitech Sight provides alternative perspectives—by extending audio and video into larger rooms—to Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini camera at the front of the room. With dual 4K cameras and seven beamforming microphones, Sight captures conversations and nonverbals as they naturally happen. This ultimately enhances employee participation and engagement by helping remote attendees feel as if they’re actually seated at the table. Coming later after launch, Sight will enable RightSight with Smart Switching, adaptive intelligence that selects the best view between the tabletop camera and front-of-room camera, intuitively switching between camera views of in-person interactions and tracking conversations naturally.

By integrating with leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, Sight makes it easy to use hybrid-friendly meeting layout features like Zoom Smart Gallery and Microsoft Teams dynamic view. Compatibility with popular platforms also gives IT teams assurance that their smart room technology will continue to meet the evolving needs of their hybrid workforce.

Logitech Sight is easy to install with included mounts and integrated cable management—a critical feature for IT teams who need to equip collaboration spaces in a flexible, scalable way. Management is simple through Logitech Sync, free software that enables device monitoring, updating, and troubleshooting from a cloud-based interface. Logitech Sight is backward compatible with Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, so IT teams can confidently deploy this new technology with their existing video bars.