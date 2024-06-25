Introducing the LEA Professional Connect Series Touch—What to Know

LEA Professional officially launched of the Connect Series Touch wall controller at InfoComm 2024. The Connect Series Touch is a wall-mounted touch-enabled control panel designed for simple and intuitive control of LEA Connect Series amplifiers. The controller is PoE-powered for easy installation and can be used for individual zone or group control.

“We launched the Connect Series Touch at InfoComm last week, and the initial feedback we received has been outstanding and extremely promising,” said Brian Pickowitz, VP of marketing at LEA Professional. “It is our goal to evolve alongside our customers’ needs and elevating the already renowned Connect Series family was a clear next step for us.”

[Time to Unpack: 5 Talking Points from InfoComm 2024]

Primary features include source selection, volume adjustment, and the ability to mute—all by zone or group. The controller features a color touchscreen with a rotary knob and is available in black and white versions. Additionally, the Connect Series Touch is fully configurable, for any group or zone configuration up to 100 amplifiers, providing ultimate control from one device.

The wall controller enhances LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series that provide the same features as well as Dante and AES67 connectivity. With the ability to harness the power of the cloud for remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, the Connect Series allows integrators to stay connected from anywhere in the world.

[INFOCOMM AWARDS: Installation Product Awards Winners | Best of Show]

LEA Professional’s smart amplifiers feature onboard 96kHz DSP, cloud connectivity, WebUI, third-party API control, real-time load monitoring, Lo-Z/70V/100V selectable by channel, smart power bridge, fault monitoring, high-efficiency power design, over 3,000 speaker tuning presets, and LEA’s advanced amplifier control software, SharkWare.