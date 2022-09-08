intoPIX unveils new FastTicoRAW, FastTicoXS Codecs—Here's What to Know

intoPIX (opens in new tab)is set to unveil its lineup of FastTicoRAW and FastTicoXS (JPEG XS) Codecs optimized for ARM chipsets, including Apple silicon and the M1 chip.

[AVoIP Standards: The Fight to Get It Right] (opens in new tab)

“Our ARM optimized JPEG XS and TicoRAW software libraries allow real-time (or faster) compression for HD, 4K and even 8K video feeds using standard processors and are currently being integrated in top-notch production applications,” said Justine Hecq, business development manager, intoPIX.

intoPIX ARM SDKs are highly optimized for the new processors used by major computer hardware manufacturers including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung. Through these optimizations, software applications—such as Live Production or Editing and including intoPIX codecs—can now deliver the same amazing experience on x86 and ARM-based platforms; regardless of whether running on MacBook, desktop PC, servers, or in the Cloud.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The new TicoXS and TicoRAW codecs for ARM guarantee impressive speed and performance, even when encoding or decoding 8K video.