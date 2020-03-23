Interpersonal Interaction Is Crucial for Instructional Continuity. But What Does that Mean? (eLearning Inside News)

"As coronavirus-related school closures continue to effect education systems around the world, an increasing amount of educators are doing their best to keep their courses going online. In this effort, teachers have coalesced on Twitter around the hashtag #instructionalcontinuity. Many often hear and repeat that, when it comes to online learning, fostering interpersonal interaction is one of the biggest challenges."—Source: eLearning Inside News

In these trying times, interpersonal interaction is more important than ever to help keep students on track. eLearning Inside News details how that can work when instruction moves online midsemester.