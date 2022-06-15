International Results, Regional expertise: PPDS Launches U.S. Global Partner Alliance

PPDS welcomed its first U.S. members with the official U.S. launch of the PPDS Global Partner Alliance (opens in new tab) (GPA) affiliation program.

Covering 200-plus countries, the PPDS GPA connects multi-national enterprises with PPDS’ regional integration specialists, combining local expertise with Philips professional displays and PPDS’ proven display solutions for seamless projects of any scale, anywhere in the world.

“The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is an exclusive program consisting of our most elite business partners from around the world," said Simone Gagliardi, international key account director at PPDS. "Through this alliance, our regional and global customers benefit from an unrivalled international framework that ensures consistency and relevancy in their operating markets, delivering the best products, services, solutions and installations with precise strategies and positioning."

[PPDS Adds AV Industry-Leading Talents to North America Team] (opens in new tab)

Complete peace of mind with the GPA

“With the GPA, our international customers are provided with complete peace of mind and confidence in our collective capabilities, paired with an incredible geographic reach for installations without the headache of managing geographical technicalities,” Gagliardi added.

Each PPDS Alliance Partner has been selected into the GPA based upon their capabilities, certifications, and ongoing relationship with PPDS. All GPA partners are trained and certified to deliver the best knowledge and performance across PPDS’ portfolio of products, services, and solutions.

With the latest North American additions, the GPA includes 60 members, specializing in a variety of verticals—including retail, corporate, hospitality and education. The alliance covers Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and now, with DEEL Media and Media Services Worldwide, North America.

Growing from strength to strength with immense opportunities

PPDS GPA partners, including Jacob Volk, executive vice president of client services at DEEL Media, came together to network and share experiences and opportunities at the Alliance’s inaugural gathering in Barcelona during ISE 2022.

“DEEL Media has been working with Philips professional displays for more than seven years and our relationship with the PPDS team has grown from strength to strength," Polk said. "We are delighted to have become the first PPDS GPA member in North America, reinforcing our business globally, while giving us the opportunity to support our international peers as well.”

“We are excited to be invited to be one of the first members from the U.S. region to join the PPDS Global Partner Alliance," added Garry Darvin, president and CEO, Media Services Worldwide. "As a part of the ‘best of the best’ of integrated solution partners, we are thrilled to work together to collaborate with our partners in developing strategies for new opportunities and end-to-end solutions.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021] (opens in new tab)

Peace of mind projects

GPA projects are managed, positioned, and supported—from tender to completion—by PPDS’ International Key Account Management (IKAM) team. First launched in 2021, the team provides a single point of contact for global brands and enterprises to ensure fast, reliable, and optimized solutions, with unparalleled responsiveness and efficiency.

“Creating a network of local system integration heroes to cover the 200-plus countries where Philips professional displays are operating was, from day 1, our North Star," said Franck Racape, head of global commercial and vice president EMEA. "With the PPDS GPA, we have embodied this strategy, offering a single point of contact, with global engagement, powered by working together as a team with all of you. These are the optimal conditions for global business.

“Whether you are a system integrator, a consultant or any other business, at PPDS we aim to inspire you with the very best products, services and connections solutions. Including proven software and complementary hardware recommendations, and a premium warranty offered on a global scale, supporting your business to push through the boundaries of today’s technology with cutting edge solutions. Together we can accomplish the world.”