Instructure Acquires Concentric Sky, Adds Badges to Learning Platform (Campus Technology)

"Instructure has announced the acquisition of Concentric Sky, maker of the Badgr digital credentialing platform."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Instructure's latest acquisition shows that the company is working to help institutions craft alternative pathways. "With Badgr, the Concentric Sky team has developed the gold standard for verifiable, skill-aligned micro-credentials, fast becoming the currency between learning outcomes and employment opportunities," notes Instructure CEO Steve Daly, adding that the acquisiton will help "continue to expand the Instructure Learning Platform to support the evolving needs of all types of educational institutions and the diverse student populations they serve."