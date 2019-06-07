Innovox to Launch Synergy Slim Loudspeakers at InfoComm 2019

The What: Innovox is launching the Synergy Slim at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 7363.

The What Else: Flex Synergy Slim is a slim conferencing solution custom-sized to match the exact width of any size video display in a depth of 3.5 inches. Factory-configured for the users' specific project, this modular platform provides the DSP, amplification, and loudspeaker tools needed to deliver high speech intelligibility and accurate program audio with maximum impact from the smallest possible equipment package, according to the company.

“We recognize the need in metropolitan markets for a Synergy speaker solution that fits an ADA requirement depth of four inches,” said Chris Oswood, CEO of Innovox Audio. “This is critical because it’s so much more expensive to build out a room with a deep recess. The display manufacturers have shrunk the depth of their displays, so we had to create a solution to match.”

The Bottom Line: Flex Synergy builds on the knowledge gained from development of the Innovox HLA large venue and SLA compact line array products.