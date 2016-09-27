Inline 125 Releases Design Updates

Austria’s AV Stumpfl has redesigned the internal drive mechanism of their 125 roll-up screens. The new design will be applied to all future Inline 125 products as of October 2016.

Inline 125 Updated Design

“We’ve combined feedback from customers with the world’s best materials with over 40 years of engineering excellence to create a new mechanism design," said Tobias Stumpfl, CEO of AV Stumpfl. "With sleeker dimensions, reduced weight but even higher stability – the result of which will be less risk of transport damage and simpler installation for our customers.”

The new design of the Inline 125 will continue to feature the sleek invisibility of the previous design, but it will be about 30mm shorter in overall length, while the surface dimensions will remain unchanged. This has been achieved with a modular concept for the internal mountings, bearings and drives in combination with a new shaft design that has been made of hardened aluminium alloy for higher stability and precision of the whole product.