InfoComm Travelers: Orlando International Airport During COVID-19

Here’s what you can expect while at the Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International Airport COVID-19 Safety Precautions
At the end of October, the Orlando International Airport (MCO) will be teaming with InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and attendees. For some, this will be their first airport experience since March 2020.

All airports have taken extra health and safety precautions to help protect travelers from COVID-19. Here’s what you can expect while at the Orlando International Airport.

>> Protective screens & masks at check-in

>> Hand sanitizer stations

>> Enhanced cleaning protocols

>> Healthy travel tip signage

>> Social distancing and mask messaging

>> Protective screens/masks at security

>> Social distancing markings

>> Protective screens/masks at restaurants

[COVID-19 Trade Show Safety Information Update from OCCC]

Pick Up Your InfoComm 21 Badge at MCO

As in past years, exhibitors and attendees can pick up their badge at the Orlando Airport. Check the InfoComm site to make sure this information has not changed.

Monday, October 25, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27, 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Badge Pick-up Locations

Terminal A Baggage Claim (Across from carousel #5)

Terminal B Baggage Claim (Across from carousel #24 and carousel #30)

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.

