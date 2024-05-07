InfoComm 2024: Be Sure to Check Out the Business, Project Management Program

AV integrator attendees at InfoComm 2024 will have the opportunity to experience a comprehensive business and project management education program. The program features NSCA’s BizSkills full-day program, a state of the industry luncheon presented by AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and much more.

“We designed this program for InfoComm 2024 to provide AV integrators with the skills needed to succeed in today’s business landscape,” said Annette Sandler, senior director of live content, U.S. and Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “AV professionals will learn how to advance project efficiency, hone their soft skills to develop strong customer relationships, and position themselves for new business opportunities in the AV industry.”

NSCA BizSkills will return to InfoComm as a full-day workshop on Tuesday, June 11. The program will empower participants with invaluable insights and tools crucial to enhancing business operations within the pro AV industry.

In the “Integration Business Finance” workshop, attendees will gain a better understanding of the financial management of an integration company, how to fully leverage financial documents such as balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements, and how various company decisions impact cashflow.

The workshop “Integration Business Sales” focuses on understanding the value of the customer relationship by outlining communication steps that will benefit integration business development leaders, sales team members, and anybody who engages with customers.

The “Integration Business Operations” workshop will concentrate on integration management, reducing project risk through better project preparation, and how to use business analytics to continually monitor and improve efficiency and profitability.

The workshop “Integration Business Project Management” will provide an overview of the project life cycle and the impact that effective project management can have—from sales initiation and strategic planning to project management execution and project completion plus closeout documentation.

Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director, will lead the NSCA Luncheon Plenary Session, which will examine factors that define the state of the industry at the midpoint of 2024, including customer demand for emerging technologies, economic trends impacting integrators, and more.

“If you’re attending InfoComm and work in project management or touch the operations side, work in sales or finance, this is a great way to get key training that you can bring back to your company and make an impact,” said LeBlanc.

In addition, InfoComm will host the Market Insights Lunch: State of the AV Industry on Tuesday, June 11. Sean Wargo and Peter Hansen from AVIXA’s market intelligence team will provide insight from the association’s wide breath of research, including a first look at the 2024 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA). AV industry professionals charged with strategy and growth will learn about the size of the industry, end user purchasing forecasts, economic trends, and more.

On Thursday, June 13, the session “Emerging Integrator Opportunities in the Physical-Security Space” will discuss how integrators can broaden their core competencies to become a one-stop shop for their clients’ technology ecosystem. Also on Thursday, the session “Business Tools Leveraging Generative AI” will share current use cases for AI in business tools, such as auto-labor estimate tools for the pre-sales engineering process, AI-generated code to exact specifications for programmers, and more.

AVIXA Xchange LIVE (W2847), the destination for interactive sessions, will host “Shattering the Myths of Technology-as-a-Service” with Diversified’s Doug Sobieski on Wednesday, June 12, and “AV Integration: Is Your Business Fine-Tuned for Today’s More Competitive Landscape?” on Friday, June 14.