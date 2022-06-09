InfoComm 2022: What to Know About LG's New 54-Inch dvLED Solution

LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab) has unveiled a new video wall solution using 54-inch bezel-free LED Bloc displays that simplify installation and open up new design possibilities. In addition to a cutting-edge appearance with no dividing lines, the new LSAC series direct-view LED (dvLED) cabinets are designed to allow integrators to use existing VESA mounting hardware from previous LCD installations.

LG’s 54-inch dvLED cabinet, introduced at InfoComm 2022, will be on display in LG’s booth #N2029 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, alongside a suite of other technologies designed to meet the needs of virtually any commercial environment.

The new 54-inch dvLED cabinet is approximately four times larger in area than most commonly used dvLED cabinets, and its unique size allows integrators to easily utilize video wall spaces and infrastructure that previously used 55-inch LCD panels.

[InfoComm 2022 Impulses: LG Business Solutions USA] (opens in new tab)

“Our new 54-inch-cabinet LED Bloc display makes it easy for integrators to sell and install DVLED video walls,” said Dan Smith, LG Business Solutions USA’s vice president in charge of dvLED displays. “By combining cable-less connections (cables are required from the base modules to the power supply) for power and content delivery, total dimensions that reduce the number of cabinets required and one-to-one replacement of 55-inch LCD panels, we’re making seamless dvLED video walls more approachable for projects everywhere—from conference rooms and houses of worship to lecture halls and sports bars.”

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

LG’s first to utilize a 54-inch cabinet, these 600-nit, 2.5mm pixel pitch dvLED panels reduce the total number of cabinets and connections needed to form the same-size display. Whereas a traditional 4x4 video wall made from 55-inch LCD displays requires 16 signal cables and 16 power cables, a comparable video wall using the new 54-inch dvLED requires just four signal cables and eight power cables.

“dvLED technology is currently the market’s best means to build video walls without any dividing lines,” Smith added. “This is a huge benefit for users, providing a more natural viewing experience and a higher-quality aesthetic than an LCD video wall with bezels in the middle of an image. This is ideal for public-facing installations and critical needs in business environments.”

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars] (opens in new tab)

The LG LED Bloc LSAC series can utilize a high-performance LG controller (sold separately) with webOS to provide compatibility with business-focused LG software solutions, including the SuperSign content management system, LED Assistant and ConnectedCare monitoring. Benefits over non-dvLED displays include long life expectancy, a 160-degree horizontal viewing angle and a contrast ratio of up to 9000:1.

Interested parties should visit LG’s InfoComm booth to see a seamless 216-inch dvLED video wall composed of 16 LG 54-inch cabinets.