InfoComm 2022 Preview: Meyer Sound to Debut PANTHER Line Array Loudspeaker

Meyer Sound returns to InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas with a newly designed booth (W3023) that spotlights the new PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker in its first tradeshow appearance. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to lift up a PANTHER cabinet—weighing in at just 150 pounds (68 kilograms)—and experience its compact size.

The exhibit floor booth (W3023) can be found in the West Hall, Exhibit Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



A primary focus of the booth will be the designated meeting areas where Meyer Sound team members can engage with customers and discuss the company’s latest technologies.

“This is our first major trade show in more than two years, so we are eager to meet with our community in person once again and continue to make meaningful connections,” said Tim Boot, Meyer Sound’s director of global marketing. “It’s exciting to be able to showcase what we have been working on over the past year, and we look forward to hearing feedback from the industry.”



Additional highlights of the booth include the compact ULTRA-X20 point source loudspeaker and USW-112P subwoofer. This year, the Tech Bar will have the GALAXY Network Platform and Spacemap Go spatial sound design and live mixing tool, the soon-to-be-announced connection management and monitoring software platform, and a new power supply for IntelligentDC systems.

“In addition to PANTHER, we have been focusing on software developments and bolstering our line of IntelligentDC solutions. The Tech Bar will be a great place for people to test and learn more about our new software updates,” said Boot.

