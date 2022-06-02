InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Logitech

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series (opens in new tab).

Today, meet Nathan Coutinho, director of global conferencing strategy at Logitech (opens in new tab).

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Nathan Coutinho: InfoComm has always been an exciting meeting of the minds of the AV industry, and I am inspired to see all the innovations that my industry peers have been working on—and to show off our own. After a two-year hiatus, it’s even more exciting to have the opportunity to network and build relationships with others who are equally as motivated about pushing the industry forward.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

NC: The hybrid work trend has been generating buzz for a while; now you can expect to see technology that not only makes hybrid work more efficient and immersive, but helps level the playing field between their remote and in-office employees. Some of our recent advances in hybrid work technology address the problem of meeting inequity (the subpar experience that remote colleagues face when meeting with their in-office counterparts), and we think attendees are really going to like seeing these solutions in action.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

NC: Many of our solutions are hard to fully grasp when you only see them on a screen—you really have to experience them in person to appreciate their value. One of these is Logitech Scribe, our AI-powered whiteboard camera that broadcasts content directly into video meetings with the single push of a button. Logi Dock is quickly becoming a crowd favorite wherever it’s shown. The all-in-one dock is a speakerphone with meeting controls that also declutters your desk setup. When users demo it, they are definitely inspired.

But zooming out and looking at the bigger picture, I think AV experts are going to be inspired by how our collective hardware, software, and services can help them make hybrid work successful in their organizations. Hybrid work arrangements have been stressful on IT teams, and our solutions are giving them some relief.

How important is it for businesses to provide proper videoconferencing equipment for at-home or hybrid employees?

NC: It’s critical. Organizations are realizing that to attract (and retain) top talent and drive productivity, they must provide videoconferencing technology that goes far beyond “good enough.” Many remote employees are still working with a patchwork of incompatible products like headsets and webcams that they grabbed during the pandemic. It’s business imperative for these organizations to not only uplevel their tech piece-by-piece to empower their workforce, but to think holistically about larger-scale collaboration solutions for a mix of remote, in-office, and hybrid workers. We’d love to talk more about this at InfoComm, booth W2035.