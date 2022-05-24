InfoComm 2022: ENCO's Enhanced enCaption Platform to be Showcased

Fresh off its world premiere at the 2022 NAB Show, ENCO is bringing a preview of its fifth-generation, AI-enhanced enCaption automated captioning and transcription solution to InfoComm 2022 with a focus on use cases in Professional AV and live event environments. Demonstrations of enCaption5 in booth N2213 will showcase powerful enhancements including a new, cloud-native architecture; expanded multi-language translation capabilities; integrated caption editing; and a new open API for seamless integration.

The award-winning enCaption platform makes it fast, easy, and cost-effective for AV professionals, content producers, and broadcasters to create transcripts and add closed or open captions to both live and pre-recorded AV content. enCaption combines machine learning with advanced speech-to-text conversion and grammatical structure analysis to deliver exceptional accuracy with extremely low latency.

enCaption5 has been redeveloped from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices-based solution to take full advantage of public cloud infrastructure, eliminating the need for on-premises capital equipment when captioning or transcribing file-based content. enCaption5 can also be deployed on-premises or in hybrid on-prem/cloud workflows for customers who need traditional AV signal connectivity for live captioning and transcription, or who prefer an on-premises solution. Flexible new pricing options for cloud-based enCaption5 deployments make the platform even more cost-effective for customers such as houses of worship, municipalities, and live event producers with only periodic or ad hoc captioning and transcription needs.

enCaption5 turned heads during its NAB Show debut with its modernized, web-based user interface. The intuitive UI offers selectable light/dark modes to adapt to different usage environments and allows users to remotely control enCaption5 through a web browser from anywhere—whether down the hall, across campus, or across the country.

The newly enhanced enTranslate automated translation plug-in for enCaption5 lets users easily make AV content such as corporate meetings, government sessions, lectures, sermons, and training materials understandable to non-native-speaking viewers. Translated captions can be embedded into VOD content for subsequent viewing, or shown as open-captioned subtitles on local displays to assist in-person attendees during live events. New enTranslate functionality for enCaption5 includes unit conversion—such as metric to imperial measurements—with conversions automatically performed based on source and target languages. enTranslate supports over 50 languages including English, French, Spanish, and more.

enCaption5’s new caption editor allows users to view and refine the results of offline or previous real-time transcriptions. Uploaded video files or recordings made during live captioning can be played back while displaying the automatically generated captions, with the current word highlighted as the video plays. Users can hover over words to see their confidence scores and edit them as needed—particularly useful for unique spellings such as uncommon names—and changes are fed back to enCaption5’s intelligent word models to improve future accuracy.

enCaption5’s new open API enables seamless integration with media asset management systems for indexing and searching, while also allowing third-party developers to leverage the advantages of ENCO’s proven, purpose-built captioning technology within their own solutions including comprehensive AV systems and conversational AI applications.

“Captioning, subtitling, and transcription have become increasingly important elements of stage presentations, meetings, live streams, and special events,” said Ken Frommert, president of ENCO. “These functions make live and pre-recorded content more inclusively accessible not only for hard-of-hearing participants, but also for non-native-language speakers and the massive audience of viewers who consume content on their personal devices with the sound muted. enCaption5 makes automated captioning easier and more cost-effective than ever before, and we’re excited to showcase it to AV professionals and systems integrators at InfoComm.”