Industry Leaders Named to CompTIA Channel Development Advisory Council

CompTIA now has 22 executives from all corners of the IT industry serving on its Channel Development Advisory Council, which is tasked with promoting the business value that the IT channel brings to the broader tech industry.

“The IT channel has long been the primary conduit that enables technology manufacturers to bring their products to the business marketplace,” said Annette Taber, senior vice president for industry outreach at CompTIA. “Our Channel Development Advisory Council is creating new educational programs for emerging technology vendors and SaaS firms to help them better understand the value of the channel, assess their company’s channel readiness, and provide instructional playbooks on how to build a channel strategy.”

Council members represent hardware manufacturers, software publishers, services organizations, distributors, telecommunications companies, and technology solution providers. Jason Bystrak, D&H Distributing, and Robert McFarlane, Sirius Computer Solutions, will co-chair the council. Juan Fernandez of ImageNet Consulting is the council’s vice chair.

The Channel Development Advisory Council—formerly known as the Channel Advisory Board—collaborates with six other CompTIA advisory councils to identify relevant industry trends that open new business opportunities for the channel, refine industry best practice standards, and promote greater adoption and expansion of emerging technologies.

To learn more about CompTIA’s advisory councils and communities visit comptia.org/membership/communities-and-councils.